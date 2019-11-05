ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Isabelle Maslia is not the kind of senior citizen who let’s obstacles get in her way. Not until last summer, when contractors installed a new utility pole along busy Howell Mill Road in Buckhead.
For several years, Mrs. Maslia navigated her electric wheelchair through crosswalks, around fire hydrants and the occasional crack in the sidewalk to her doctor’s appointments. But last August her one and only route hit a dead-end.
“I'm getting ready to get up to this spot where there’s a Marta stop, and that's as far as I can go,” Maslia told CBS46’s Better Call Harry, “I can’t get through!”
When contractors installed the new replacement pole, they did not take into account its proximity to a Marta bus stop partition, protecting riders from wind and rain. The pole reduced the sidewalk’s width making it impossible for Maslia to get by.
Because the pole was blocking Marta, Better Call Harry contacted Marta officials. Marta reached out to Georgia Power, AT&T and the City of Atlanta to work out a resolution. One month later, the pole was relocated about 20 feet away, clearing the way for Mrs. Maslia, “I’m through! I’m through! I’m through.
