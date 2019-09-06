ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Most of the scams Better Call Harry warns you about involve the internet. But this door-to-door scam has been around a long time.
A guy knocks on your door and says he has “x” material in his truck and doesn’t want to drive it back to the plant, so he offers a great deal to the homeowner. In this case, the “x” was asphalt.
A Stockbridge woman says she accepted one man’s offer to reseal her driveway, and agreed to pay him $200. He just used a sprayer to coat the driveway, and came back after a half-hour with a much larger bill for Lottie Webb.
A stunned Webb wound up giving the worker a $1300 check. Webb tried to cancel the check, but the man was too quick, and he cashed it. The incident enraged Webb’s daughter, who decided she’d Better Call Harry.
