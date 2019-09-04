ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When a natural disaster hits, Georgians reach deep to help those in need. But how do you know most of your money is going to the victims and not for a charity’s administrative costs? More importantly, how do you protect yourself from scammers exploiting your generosity? Better Call Harry has a site for you to check before you make any charitable donations. It’s Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator grades thousands of charities on a one-to-four star rating, and also evaluates their financial health, accountability and transparency.
Charity Navigator has a list of three- and four-star charities it recommends for Hurricane Dorian donations. You can find the list here.
“You can help families and communities affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the United States today. The highly-rated organizations included in our list have pre-positioned resources to deliver food, emergency shelter, medical care, and other critical items to people impacted by this storm. Charity Navigator has confirmed these charities’ efforts on the ground and encourages donors to support any of the 3- and 4-star charities featured.”
