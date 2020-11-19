It's been a year and a half since Juane Milner's accident with a College Park Police officer. On May 11, 2019, Milner was driving on a residential street when he turned left into a homeowner's driveway.
Milner claims he never heard the police car approaching from behind. As Milner turned into the driveway, Officer Stephen Thompson smashed into his car. The officer claims he was attempting to stop a vehicle who was passing through several stop signs. At the time of the crash, dashcam video shows the police officer attempting to pass Milner while driving on the wrong side of the road.
"I didn't know what to think. I was just like, dang! A police officer hit me," said Milner.
Georgia State Patrol wrote the police report but never issued a citation. But a spokesperson for GSP says the report indicates the College Park officer as the "at fault" driver.
The crash totaled Milner's car and he went by ambulance to the hospital. He has thousands of dollars of unpaid medical bills and is trying to fend off debt collectors.
Milner filed an insurance claim with College Park's insurer, Liberty Mutual, but instead of reimbursement, Liberty Mutual denied the claim.
CBS46 obtained the dashcam video, the police report, a statement from Georgia State Patrol and a recorded call where a Liberty agent accuses Milner of not using his turn signal. But a year and half later, a Liberty Mutual spokesperson says it does not publicly discuss individual's claims.
The City of College Park also says per policy, it can not discuss the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.