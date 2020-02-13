ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Searching for love online can be bad enough when the “dream” turns out to be a dud. Now imagine that guy you are falling in love with is a scammer.
A metro Atlanta woman reached out to Better Call Harry for help, wanting to know more about a man she met on a dating site in June 2018. The woman (we’ll call her Jane Smith because she asked not to be identified) said she and the man had spoken on WhatsApp every day since then, even though they had never met.
The man told Smith his name was Jammy Sheehan and that he was a global contractor. He said he was restoring the Pont Notre-Dame, the famous Parisian bridge, but he would be unable to leave Paris until he paid off taxes.
Smelling a scammer from half-a-world away, Harry headed to Smith’s home for an intervention. But he wasn’t prepared for what would happen next. Smith told him she had spent $6,000 of her own money on phones, with Jammy directing her to send them to Africa. Then Smith dropped a bombshell. She said she had received some $70,000 in the mail and that she had sent it on to a man named Dennis in Texas. Unwittingly, Smith was caught up in a money-laundering scheme, with accounts at SunTrust, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Capital One and Chase ultimately shut down by those banks.
The phone rang and Smith answered. It was Jammy. Smith handed the phone to Harry.
“This is the end of game for you, “ Harry told him, “You’re going to have to move on to somebody else.”
“Are you crazy or something? Are you insane, mad, stupid?” Jammy replied. “Give up the phone. I want to talk with my wife.”
“He thinks you guys are married?” Harry asked Smith, and then to Jammy, “I’m not giving her back the phone.”
With Smith’s permission, Harry ended the call, the crime and the relationship, deleting the app. Smith took a deep breath, and said, “I’m good.”
We put Smith in touch with the Secret Service Field Office in Atlanta, and Smith plans to provide investigators with documentation of her case. The Secret Service says Smith is a victim and will not be in any trouble for sending those checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.