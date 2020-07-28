ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fred Stein has 13,000 reasons to smile.
"It was...I can't believe that this really happened," Stein told Better Call Harry. "I am so appreciative of efforts that were done on my behalf."
When Stein met Harry last week, the unemployed construction coordinator was at week thirteen of claiming benefits, with zero income. After Harry got involved, Stein received $13,000 in backdated unemployment benefits.
The Georgia Department of Labor confirmed to us that because of Stein's case, it identified twenty of his co-workers, releasing an estimated $250,000 in benefits.
A large portion of that money--and other people's benefits--is the $600 federal weekly supplement, now at an end. Should Congress approves round two, it may not be six hundred. If the state has to run new calculations, it could take weeks to set up.
