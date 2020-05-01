ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Better Call Harry team has received hundreds of emails from viewers having problems getting answers from Georgia's Department of Labor about their unemployment insurance.
People say they are on the phone for hours without being able to speak to someone or they can't get a response to their emails.
Others are going to GDOL offices though they remain closed to the public. Georgia's Labor Commissioner Mark Butler cites concerns of exposure to Covid-19.
"You run the risk of infecting the entire office and losing anywhere from a small office of two people to 35 people and those are individuals we’re going to lose," Butler said.
Calling the Department of Labor became a full-time job for Juanita Jackson. She and 10 co-workers were furloughed from their jobs at an airport shop. Their employer entered their names in reverse order. The Georgia Department of Labor fixed the glitch, but not for everyone at this business.
Lena Pestana says the employer claims her information was entered correctly. But, like the others, her name was submitted in reverse. Pastana has been waiting for her benefits for six weeks.
"I’m falling deeper into debt," she said. "Paying bills with credit cards."
There is some good news. The GDOL spokesperson says they have processed more than 1.3 million claims, working through glitches such as this one. On Friday afternoon, the department added Pastana and one of co-workers to the list.
Better Call Harry reached out to an elated Pastana.
"I get my check next week," she said.
