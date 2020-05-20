Better Call Harry gets results for woman waiting eight weeks for benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Since March, 2500 viewers have emailed Better Call Harry, asking for help in getting their unemployment benefits. Faye Young is one of them.
Young was very happy in her administrative job. But she lost it when Covid-19 hit.
For eight weeks, Young has been calling the Georgia Department of Labor about her benefits. She is a diabetic and needs the money to pay for her Cobra insurance.
Young's situation is similar to the story of furloughed deli clerk Shannon Lewis, whose unemployment benefits were a matter of life and death. Lewis was diagnosed with a brain tumor, but couldn't see her doctor because she paid for her own insurance. Harry was able to help Lewis get her benefits, and she returned to her doctor.
The Georgia Department of Labor is making progress. It processed 242,000 claims last week.
Add Faye Young to the list. She received this call from a department employee.
"I'm really sorry all of this happened this way and I know you didn't ask for it. We're going to see what we can do to help you out. We'll get this worked out."
"I know you will," Young replied.
Better Call Harry wanted to pass along a reminder from the Georgia Department of Labor. If you've been approved for benefits you have to go into the system and update your weeks, every week. Otherwise the department can't release the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.