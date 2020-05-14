Better Call Harry gets sweet results for unemployed candy workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Howard and Heather Herman are among the hundreds of Georgians who have reached out to Better Call Harry about getting their unemployment benefits.
The Hermans have been married for four years and recently started working together at the M&M's distribution plant in Kennesaw.
The couple each filed for unemployment on March 23rd. Heather received $1,500. Howard has received nothing.
The Georgia Department of Labor is making progress, with 1.6 million claims done. But after weeks of waiting Howard needed help.
"Unfortunately I’m having to max out credit cards to keep our bills paid," Howard said, "and I’ve got one left that’s not maxed out but it doesn’t have much left on it."
Howard continued to check his status online, but what he really needed was a call. An hour after talking with Better Call Harry, he got that call from the Georgia Department of Labor.
"I wanted to give you an update on your claim."
Because Howard got his M&M's job through a temp agency, the state needed to speak with the agency.
"We’ve already reached out to them and there doesn’t seem to be any issue with releasing your payment."
Harry asked Howard how he felt.
"Great, I’m beyond words at the moment. I’m actually shaking. Thank you. Thank you so much."
