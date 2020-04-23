ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The pandemic has been an especially frustrating time for separated family members.
Normally James Camp would visit his 91-year-old mother at her assisted living facility in Loganville. But the facility is now under quarantine. The only contact Camp has had with his mother is by phone.
That ended the day after Easter when a big storm knocked out several lines to the building.
AT&T said its tech tried to make the repairs, but because of the quarantine he couldn't get in.
Camp decided he'd Better Call Harry.
Harry reached out to AT&T. Within a couple hours, a crew arrived at the facility, put on protective gear and the staff let them into the building.
It took them just five minutes to get the lines working. For the first time in ten days, Camp was able to speak to his mother.
