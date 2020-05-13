Better Call Harry helps homeless Uber driver get $4,000 in unemployment benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A recent Better Call Harry story profiled Pamela McNutt. Harry met McNutt at the Airport Travelodge as her family of four was checking out.
The unemployed Uber driver was down to her last 38 cents in the bank.
"I’m used to being able to take care of myself and I’m used to being able to provide for my family," McNutt told Harry.
The gig worker had one lifeline left: the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The Georgia Department of Labor sent McNutt the application. When McNutt ran into problems, she turned to Harry.
Harry connected her with a GDOL employee who wouldn't give up until the application was approved. But it was taking time, which McNutt did not have.
After hearing about her story, CBS46 Political Consultant and radio talk show host Rashad Richey paid for three nights at the motel.
The Better Call Harry team received an email from an anonymous viewer, who wrote that McNutt's story "touched my heart." The viewer paid for another three nights.
Then the federal aid came through.
"I almost fainted because I said this can't be right," McNutt told Harry.
Backdated to March, McNutt received $4,000.
"I logged back out and went back in. It still came up the same. All I could say was thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus!"
McNutt left us with this advice for those in despair over delayed unemployment benefits.
"Anybody out there, don’t lose hope. They are working hard. They are working really, really hard. Don’t lose hope."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.