Better Call Harry helps restaurant hostess get $13,000 in jobless benefits

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lisa Kellogg had to leave her hostess job at Bahama Breeze in Duluth after COVID-19 hit. With a high-risk autoimmune disease, her doctor said she couldn't risk it.
"I miss it but I can’t be there right now," Kellogg told Better Call Harry.
Kellogg filed for unemployment on March 22. She was approved and received a Way2Go card, but there was nothing on the card.
Now, four months later, Lisa faces eviction. Lisa is an aspiring photographer and artist, selling through her Instagram page, Lisa Cawood Kellogg. But it's not enough.
"What would it mean for you to get your benefits money today?" Harry asked her.
"It would mean a world lifted off my shoulders," Kellogg replied.
With phone lines jammed, and offices closed to the public, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler confirmed in an exclusive interview with Harry this week that he is working on a plan to allow people to book appointments online.
But after four months, Kellogg's appointment is now. From nothing to everything. Kellogg is getting benefits totaling nearly $13,000.
"How do you feel?" Harry asked her.
"So relieved. I'm not going to be homeless and I'm not going to be without power and I'm going to have my home and I appreciate it very much. Thank you."
