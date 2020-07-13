Better Call Harry helps shuttle workers get $300,000+ in jobless benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Barbara Moore's months-long quest to get two dozen employees of Park 'N Fly their backdated unemployment benefits is complete. The workers will be receiving $300,000 or more.
"They're just beyond thrilled," the HR director told Better Call Harry.
When people stopped flying back in March, the 53-year-old shuttle service company took a big hit. Most of Park 'N Fly's furloughed employees received their benefits. But 24 workers' names were accidentally processed backwards, and they received nothing.
Moore repeatedly called the Georgia Department of Labor. But with no dedicated line for HR inquiries and the department receiving more than 30,000 calls daily, she couldn't get through.
"We just couldn't get anywhere," Moore said. "The amount of time we spent getting disconnected, listening to ringing phones and getting nowhere. There were four times when I was able to leave a message and in none of those times did I ever get a call back."
The GDOL has processed more than two million claims. With Covid-19 spiking, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler's decision to keep offices closed to the public reduced the risk of exposure. But Butler has not announced when those offices will reopen.
Park 'N Fly is hoping to bring all its furloughed workers back. And Barbara Moore has a thank you gesture for Harry that will just have to wait.
"I want to say that if it wasn’t for this stupid virus, I’d be giving you the hugest hug."
Here's Harry's takeaway of the day; If your employer filed for you and you haven't heard anything, start with your employer. Do not file an additional claim because that will slow down the process even more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.