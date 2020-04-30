Better Call Harry helps widowed hotel housekeeper waiting five weeks for unemployment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covid-19 has delivered a big blow to the hospitality business. The American Hotel and Lodging Association says 70 percent of the hotel industry is out of work. Like thousands of other Georgians, many of those workers are also struggling to get their unemployment benefits.
Marina Reynolds is the executive housekeeper at the Mall of Georgia Hampton Inn. The hotel is closed and its employees furloughed through June.
"We got hit immediately and very hard," Reynolds told Better Call Harry. "As soon as travel got cut our occupancy went right down."
Reynolds applied for state unemployment benefits five weeks ago. The only thing she has received is a letter asking for a birth certificate and her Social Security card.
"Honestly I was baffled," Reynolds said. "I have a passport with a date of birth. I have a driver’s license with my date of birth. Okay, I’ll mail it to you, six times."
Apparently six times was not the charm. Like other Georgians who have contacted Harry, Reynolds is caught in a backlog. The Russian-born U.S. citizen is alone. Her husband of 24 years passed away in 2017.
But Reynolds' story has a happy ending. Harry reached out to the Georgia Department of Labor. Reynolds received a call from the department. Someone found the problem and told Reynolds it is being fixed.
