Better Call Harry helps you navigate Cyber Monday 2020

Is it Cyber Monday, Cyber Week, or Cyber Monday Season?  Better Call Harry says this year the one day event started early for many retailers, with more deals to come in the days ahead.

Kristen McGrath, editor for Blackfriday.com says online shoppers should look for smart home bundles from Amazon and tech deals from Best Buy and Walmart.

McGrath says although you'll see lots of deals, shoppers should pay more attention to prices versus the percentage of discount.

"A lot of times retailers will add something that is 50 percent off 70 percent off but the real price that they are using, it might not be a price that was ever offered on that item."

