ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Better Call Harry has generated some big-money resolutions on his way to the million-dollar mark in recovered funds for CBS46 viewers.
But the story that put Harry over the top was just a $600 fix. Still it made a house cleaner feel like a million. Carolyn Dials takes a ton of pride in her work.
But she doesn’t want to do it for free. Unfortunately, that’s what happened after she cleaned 11 homes and apartments.
Dials searched Facebook to find the jobs, putting in an application with an online cleaning service called The Loft Cleaners. Instead of receiving her $600 pay, she got this text from the company: “Please don’t call my phone again.”
Dials ultimately got a check for $100, but it bounced. Dials decided she’d Better Call Harry, and Harry solicited the assistance of an unlikely benefactor to get Dials her due.
