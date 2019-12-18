CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- We’ve all missed a bill before, but some forgotten payments can have major consequences.
Lisa Ballew says she made an honest mistake on the property tax bill for her Morrow home. She paid the county bill, but didn’t pay the $188 she owed the city. Then she received a notice that her house would be sold at auction in January unless she paid that bill along with penalties and fees.
That initial $188 tax bill was now $1,200, due in 20 days, with no partial payments allowed. Ballew is on disability and did not have that money.
She reached out to Better Call Harry to see if he could help save the home where she had grown up. Harry spoke to Mayor Jeff DeTar and attended a Morrow City Council meeting. Hundreds of delinquent Morrow taxpayers had also received auction notices.
The council realized that taking partial payments would be better than auctioning off all those homes.
For now the city is accepting partial payments. So what happened to Lisa Ballew? Mayor DeTar reduced her bill to $288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.