ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Better Call Harry recently profiled a woman injured after a pickup truck broadsided her car. Paramedics brought Tonie Murray to Atlanta Medical Center’s ER.
That’s where she was classified as an auto accident victim. Patient advocates say that trigger releases a number of ways a hospital will bill and try to collect. Tonie’s attorney says she was charged for services she never received, such as a private room for $1,800.
Then, there were charges for what she did receive, such as $4,500 for a CT scan of her head, and another $5,300 for a CT scan of her spine. And four ibuprofen for $1,200. After eight hours in the hospital, Tonie walked out with a diagnosis of whiplash and an $80,000 bill.
After our story aired, the hospital reduced the bill by $25,000. The hospital released this statement: “As a not-for-profit health system, we provide emergency medical care for all - regardless of ability to pay - and offer financial assistance.
However, fully resolving this matter will require cooperation in determining financial eligibility.” The new charges total $55,415. Tonie’s attorney, Steve Reiff, had this comment: “Whoever is responsible for these charges at Atlanta Medical Center should be ashamed of themselves.”
Reiff wants the bill reduced to $8,000.
