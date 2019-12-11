ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Used car shoppers usually ask for a Carfax to find out if the vehicle has been in an accident. But is that report enough?
An Atlanta woman thought so. Jann Klinger purchased a 2009 Porsche Carrera after seeing the Carfax, which reported no structural damage. But was that accident record really clear?
Several years before Klinger bought her car, it was in a crash. Carfax missed it, but AutoCheck (another vehicle history report company) did not. The car went to auction with structural damage.
Better Call Harry reached out to Carfax for an explanation. A spokesperson said, “As we discussed, the Vehicle History Report is based only on information supplied to CARFAX and available at the time a report is run.” Carfax also has a disclaimer on its website, acknowledging that it “does not have the complete history of every vehicle."
Carfax sent Harry the updated report on Klinger’s car. The formerly missing crash is now listed on the report.
Harry has this takeaway: Get the Carfax report, but get the AutoCheck report also. Then take the car to an independent, certified mechanic for a pre-purchase inspection. If you’re not willing to do that, buy new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.