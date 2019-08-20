ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A money-back guarantee can give consumers some piece of mind. But one CBS46 viewer reached out to Better Call Harry when she ran into a problem getting a refund.
79-year-old Bertha Furcron had dentures made by an Aspen Dental office. After six weeks, she still had pain.
The color of the dentures was not what she wanted, and the price was not what she expected.
Bertha asked the office’s business manager about the money back guarantee, but she says she was told that no changes could be made.
After the Better Call Harry team got involved, Bertha received her refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.