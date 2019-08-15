NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) A Norcross couple is doing a major home remodeling and ordered two bathroom vanities from a local business.
Bradees Kitchen-Bath Designs requested all $1900 up front. The Mortons agreed to front $1500. The vanities were supposed to take two weeks, but two months later the Mortons were still waiting.
They made a number of texts and calls to the business, first requesting the cabinets, then a refund. With neither, they decided they’d Better Call Harry.
