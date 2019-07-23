ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) In June 2018, McKenzi Middlebrooks reached out to Better Call Harry with a simple request: please get the street repaired in front of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston.
The 19-year-old cancer patient told Harry that during the hundreds of visits she made to the hospital, she’d cry from the pain when her mother’s car hit the potholes. But she didn’t just want to have the road fixed for herself.
She wanted an easier ride for all children traveling to and from the hospital.
Better Call Harry reached out to the City of Atlanta and a temporary fix was made.
But that wasn’t good enough. McKenzi passed away the day before Thanksgiving. Harry redoubled his efforts with the city to get the street repaired in her honor.
Over the weekend, the city repaved the street at a cost of $327,000.
It’s Harry’s biggest fix ever in dollar terms. But the job had an impact far beyond its cost for McKenzi’s family.
