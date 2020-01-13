ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you have a water leak, the first thing you need to determine is who is responsible. Is the leak on your property (in which case you would need a plumber) or is it on city/county property?
Tracie Williams contacted Atlanta Watershed in November after a geyser started shooting out of a water meter at the end of her driveway. A couple of weeks later, a Watershed crew came out and confirmed the leak was on the city side of the meter.
But the water kept gushing out as the new year began, and Williams received a bill from Watershed for $10,000. Williams’s mother said she’d Better Call Harry. Harry got involved and Williams received two resolutions. A crew came out to repair the leak, and Watershed said Williams would not be responsible for the $10,000 bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.