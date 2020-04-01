Better Call Harry: What you need to know about evictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's the first of the month and rents are due.
It's a date that residents of the Lakeside Mobile Home Community in Ellenwood have been worried about. They recently received notices from property managers that if the lot rent is not paid, they will file for eviction. The residents' concern is one shared by many Georgia tenants who may be out of work due to coronavirus.
Better Call Harry reached out to Lakeside's parent company which responded with a clarification. No evictions for 60-to-90 days, a deferral of home payments for 90 days and a waiving of all late fees.
But what if you are in a situation where the landlord is not offering any relief? Here's what tenants need to know.
Eviction courts are closed in most counties until at least April 13th, though a few counties are allowing evictions to be filed online. Atlanta Legal Aid says it is very important that if someone is served an eviction during this time that they contact their local county Magistrate Court and file an answer within seven days if possible.
