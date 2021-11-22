ATLANTA (CBS46) — Better Call Harry talked to the Better Business Bureau about what you need to know if you plan on shopping in person.
This year, the strategy is to not hold back.
The White House says that ports have reduced the number of containers sitting on the docks for more than 9 days by 32% in November.
But lots of things are still going to be delayed. That means if you're going to stores in person, it's going to be hit or miss on whether you are able to find what you are looking for.
BBB's Simone Williams says that you should make sure that a store has the item you want before you spend hours waiting in line.
If you do find what you want in a store, go ahead and buy it even if it is not at the price you want. If you can find it cheaper later, you can always go back to the store and ask if they can meet the price.
Also, ask yourself if it is better to shop in person or online?
