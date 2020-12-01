Better Call Harry has two websites he's urging viewers to use before selecting a charity you'd like to support.
The first is Charitynavigator.org and the second is the Better Business Bureau's Give.org.
Both sites give detailed financial information from charities that agree to provide them, although not all charities do.
Dottie Callina with Metro Atlanta's BBB says the rule of thumb is that each organization must spend at least 65 percent on program services and no more than 35 percent on fundraising, administrative or general costs.
