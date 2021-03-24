22-year-old Joseph Mincey has two birthdays according to government records. His birth certificate and driver’s license say he was born on August 14th, but according to Social Security it’s August 15th,1998.
Mr. Mincey learned about the discrepancy about a year and half ago when he filed his first tax return. Because of the glitch, the IRS, which receives its information from Social Security, wouldn’t process the return. And when it came time for his stimulus payments, Mincey received nothing.
See how Better Call Harry gets this case resolved.
