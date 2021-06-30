ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is busier than ever as confident passengers fly to celebrate Independence Day and their own independence from the pandemic.
The massive crowds meant long lines at security and just about everywhere else. Airport vendors are short staffed and 30 businesses out of 270 remain closed.
To fill the void, the city owned airport hosted a job fair to fill 3657 positions, with many vendors offering sign up bonuses and job offers on the spot.
“We’re looking by late summer to get back to a greater sense of normalcy,” says Hartsfield-Jackson’s new general manager Balram Bheodori, “Right now we’re 70 to 80 percent of normal operation.”
