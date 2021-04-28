ATLANTA (CBS46) - It was Sunday night, and Better Call Harry was visiting neighbors. They were in the kitchen when they heard a loud, startling crash. Mom and dad rushed into the family room.
Their brand new 75 inch, 67 pound television, a gift from the parents, had ripped off the sheetrock. It smashed on a table before hitting the hardwoods.
The $1000 TV was totaled, but it could have been much worse. The TV landed a few feet away from where their newborn had been playing earlier. Luckily, she was sound asleep in her crib.
The handyman came recommended through a neighborhood Facebook page, however he failed to consult the installation manual, requiring a TV that size to be bolted to the studs. It lasted six days.
The handyman apologized and fortunately, he had insurance to cover the damages.
A lesson learned - always ask workers in your home for proof of insurance and if they are mounting a TV, make sure they bolt it to the studs.
