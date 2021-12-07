ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's a Better Call Harry rule - never pay a contractor for repairs in advance. But that's what a southwest Atlanta homeowner did when her heat failed in October.
Bobbie Early called a repair service she had used in the past. When the owner told her he couldn't repair her decades old heater, he suggested an air conditioner with a heat pump. Mrs. Early gave him $1,650 in cash and waited.
"What was it like trying to stay warm at night? Better Call Harry asked. "It was cold...I was rushing into the kitchen to make whatever I could and rushing back to bed where the heat was," said Early.
"This took me totally by surprise when I got the call yesterday. You can just imagine my frustration," Don Williams, the owner of All County Appliance and Services told Better Call Harry.
Williams blames the delay on the supply shortage and claims that his staff kept Mrs. Early up to date.
A month later, Early called WAOK talk show host Rashad Richey, who got MAC Heating and Air to fix old system for free. After Better Call Harry contacted Mr. Williams, he returned the $1,650 payment in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.