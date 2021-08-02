ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Now that the CDC's eviction moratorium has officially ended, advocates are worried about what happens next to the tens of thousands of Georgians who are behind on rent.
"Do you think we could be seeing thousands of people on the street?" CBS46's Better Call Harry asked Atlanta Legal Aid attorney Erin Willoughby.
"I just don’t know. I’m hopeful that we won’t, but we could...that is a distinct possibility," Willoughby said.
Congress gave Georgia 1.2 billion dollars for pandemic rental assistance, but the distribution of funds has been slow.
On Friday, DeKalb County's Chief Superior Court Judge issued an emergency order extending the county's eviction moratorium by 60 days. The judge cited a continued health emergency and a cyberattack that slowed distribution of the county's rental assistance payments.
On Monday, President Biden urged the CDC to extend the moratorium, a move the U.S. Supreme Court said required congressional legislation.
