ATLANTA (CBS46) — At the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Transportation mandated refunds for all COVID canceled flights – period. The airlines fought it, online brokers fought it – for one customer – getting a refund for her family became a full time job.
Mary Young’s refund dispute with Travelocity is almost as old as the pandemic itself. Young used the site to buy 3 United Airline tickets for a family dream vacation to London. The trip would be a tribute to her daughter’s favorite band.
The March 2020 trip was a COVID canceled flight. United, following a Department of Transportation mandate, issued a refund to Travelocity. But Travelocity’s offer was a $2,700 credit with an expiration date. A year and a half later, mom refuses to let it be.
The U.S. Dot confirms that the refund mandate it issued in 2020 stands. That includes all the recent cancelations due to COVID staff shortages.
“Airlines and ticket agents must provide a prompt refund to a ticketed passenger, including those with non-refundable tickets, when an airline cancels a passenger’s flight or makes a significant change in the flight and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered. Ticket agents includes online travel agencies such as Expedia.”
Expedia is Travelocity’s parent company. After reviewing the updated statement, Expedia issued a $2,700 refund.
The Youngs will reschedule the trip when it works for them.
