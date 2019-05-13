ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Teens looking for summer jobs need to follow the same rule as job-seeking adults to do year-round: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
The BBB launched an investigation into All Grown Up, Inc. after receiving several complaints. One applicant reported losing money to the firm. She provided an email from the company, which offered work from home at $33 an hour, plu a free laptop.
The email asked her to deposit a check, keep a small portion and use the rest to purchase materials from an online vendor.
Watch what happened when Better Call Harry called the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.