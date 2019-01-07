ATLANTA, GA (CBS460 You know you should make a budget, but you don't want to put the work into it. Better Call Harry says apps and calculators make the job simple.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
ATLANTA, GA (CBS460 You know you should make a budget, but you don't want to put the work into it. Better Call Harry says apps and calculators make the job simple.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.