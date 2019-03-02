ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Everybody reads reviews of businesses or products online. And a lot of people want to pick up on endorsements by their favorite celebrities. But which ones are real and which are fake? Better Call Harry shows you the signs.
Related stories
BCH: Cable Installer Won't Come Back
BCH: Stolen Heart, Stolen Identity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.