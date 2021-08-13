ATLANTA (CBS46) — As more companies struggle over whether to mandate the Covid vaccine, anti-vaccine employees are trying to figure out their options. Can they sue? Can they collect state unemployment benefits?
At Full Tilt Consulting, a small marketing firm in Roswell, CEO Lisa Tilt avoided the controversy by talking to employees. They all decided to get the vaccine.
“We decided as a company that it was most important for us to be able to come back together and work together,” Tilt told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
Full Tilt has more than a dozen employees, but for large corporations the issue is much more complicated.
It all depends, according to Georgia’s Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. Here’s a statement he released Thursday afternoon.
“News stories that say that you will not be eligible if you are terminated due to not getting vaccinated are not accurate. All cases will be looked at on a one-on-one basis.”
Butler went on to say that if you weren’t required to be vaccinated when you were hired, but you are now, you could be eligible.
In other words, you may get it, you may not.
