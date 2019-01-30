ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The Super Bowl is like no other event when it comes to tickets.
Fans enter the stadium with hard tickets, allowing them to keep a souvenir for a lifetime. Mobile is the new rule for ticket holders. But whether you're trying to get into the Super Bowl or another game or concert, there are some steps you need to follow to be sure your tickets are legitimate.
Better Call Harry checks in with leading secondary market firm SeatGeek with what you need to know. Harry also tracks down a fan with a unique attempt at snagging Super Bowl tickets.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.