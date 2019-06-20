DAHLONEGA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dahlonega hairdresser is thanking Better Call Harry for getting her out of a $34,000 medical bill. The bill was for her grandson who needed a life-saving helicopter flight.
Insurance paid some of the bill, but when she got stuck with the balance she called Harry. So, he went to North Georgia Haircutters, where walk-ins are welcome, to blow the owner away.
"I mean what if I could tell you that I could just tear this up and you didn't owe?" said Harry to Vikki Condrey. She responded, "That would take a lot off of me, a lot of stress off of me."
Okay freeze because this is the look of someone who cannot believe that she just got out of paying a medical bill for $34,477.4.
"Are you serious, because I've not gotten confirmation from them," she asked.
The bill is, or was, the remaining balance owed to Air Methods, the emergency helicopter company that transported Vikki's grandson from a hosptial in Gainesville to Atlanta.
Vikki had been fighting the bill for more than a year.
It was January 2018 when Luca, Vikki's grandson who has autism, stopped breathing and nearly died. Once ER doctors in Gainesville revived him, they put him on an air methods helicopter to Children's of Healthcare of Atlanta, 42 miles away.
"To watch a helicopter take off with your boy in it and you're not sure if you'll ever see him again was the hardest thing I think I've ever lived through."
Luca made a miraculous recovery, and for that Vikki credits the doctors, the staff and the Air Methods team.
"I am grateful for that service," she said.
Grateful, until she got the $52,000 bill. Insurance paid $18,000, but the Condreys were still on the hook for the $34,000 balance, until we got involved. Air Methods decided to trim it down.
"We've gotten confirmation that you do not owe anything," said Harry.
"That's real and true," asked Vikki. "Yes, zero," said Harry.
"Oh my Good."
Sometimes it takes a little convincing when the weight of the world has been lifted.
This is the second family we've helped, but there's still a third. Lt. Chad Payne is a deputy near Macon who needed a helicopter flight after his tractor ran him over. He owes Air Methods $41,000 and that's after insurance kicked in $13,000.
