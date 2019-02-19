DAWSONVILLE, GA (CBS46) After Better Call Harry helped save a Griffin family more than $24,000 on an air ambulance bill, he received a plea from a Dawsonville family.
They owed the same air ambulance company more than $30,000 after insurance paid a portion of the bill to transport 7-year-old Luca from one hospital in Gainesville to another in Atlanta where he could get the emergency care he needed.
After flatlining, Luca was able to be revived by doctors, and his grandmother is grateful for the efforts of the air ambulance company. But representatives of the company continue calling her and asking her to advocate with her insurer to pay more of the bill.
Better Call Harry has more on a healthcare story that’s affecting more and more people nationwide.
