ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When coronavirus hit in March, the city of Brookhaven was the first metro-area city to shut down. Mellow Mushroom was among the businesses that closed.
"I went from 45 hours a week to zero hours a week," Robert Hudson told Better Call Harry.
Hudson and 34 of his Brookhaven Mellow Mushroom co-workers qualified for state benefits and the $600 federal supplement. But something happened with the way the claims were filed. They couldn't be processed, so 35 employees received nothing.
"I was staying with roommates," Hudson said.
When he ran out of money, Hudson ended up in transitional housing at the Gateway Center. He is working again, but not full time. He qualified for five weeks of benefits, and now a Georgia Department of Labor representative says he is going to get it.
The GDOL worked with Mellow Mushroom to resolve the problem. Hudson will receive $3,500. By contacting us, Hudson got his co-workers paid also. Multiply that $3,500 by 35 employees for a total of $122,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.