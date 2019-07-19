BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Winder homeowner gave his insurance claim check to a local roofing company, but didn’t get his new roof. That’s when he reached out to CBS46’s Better Call Harry for help.
Michael Miller says a Simpliroofing salesman came to his door and told him to file a claim with his insurance company to get his roof replaced. Miller got the claim approved through Travelers Insurance, and signed over the check for $3,300. Six months later, his roof hadn’t been fixed.
Simpliroofing owner Tom Bouhan says his salesman ran off with the money. Although he showed Better Call Harry the forged check and says he spoke to police about the incident, he never filed a police report.
Christina Uriostegui told CBS46 a similar story. She gave Simpliroofing $11,000, and has waited three months for her new roof.
Bouhan has promised Better Call Harry he will replace Uriostegui’s roof next week.
Homeowners should not sign over an entire insurance check for a roof. Aside from a deposit, never pay the full balance until the work is done.
