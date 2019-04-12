ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) If your tax preparer makes a mistake, the IRS holds you responsible.
You have to pay what you owe on your taxes, but what about the penalties and interest?
A woman was socked with $4,000 in penalties and interest, even though her tax preparer had a written guarantee to cover that. When she couldn't get reimbursed, she decided she'd Better Call Harry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.