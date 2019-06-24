ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Have you heard of Cash App? It's a payment app like Venmo or Zelle. Cash App has 15 million users an no customer service phone number to cal if you make a mistake. So what do you do?
Sherma Hutchinson says she tried to send someone $120, but instead of hitting the 'Pay' button by accident.
The other person got the request and accidentally hit pay. Because they didn't know how to undo what they did, hundreds of dollars ended up in Cash App limbo. They didn't know that when you receive money, you still have cash out so that the funds transfer into your bank account.
They also didn't know that if you make a mistake, you can go into settings and cancel a transaction or refund the money. The Better Call Harry team got it straightened out and Sherma got her money back.
If you're not app savvy, Cash App may not be for you. We also didn't like the fact that when you cash out, you have to pay an extra 1.5 percent to transfer the money instantly, Venmo is one percent but Zelle is free.
Paypal is also free for friends and family it it's connected to your bank account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.