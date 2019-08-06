ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jay Donoff did everything right to try to get his mailbox repaired.
He heard the impact when the garbage truck backed into it. He chased the truck driver several miles, and got him to return to his house. He called police, and they gave the driver a citation.
So far, so good.
Then the owner of the brick mailbox ran into a brick wall trying to get the garbage removal company to make the repair. That’s when Jay decided he’d Better Call Harry.
