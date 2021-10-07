ATLANTA (CBS46) — When Better Call Harry’s mom moved from South Carolina to Georgia, there was one important detail she overlooked – Medicare’s Advantage Plan or Part C. When you move, you are required to reapply for coverage, or you lose your benefits.
Although she continued receiving coverage for more than a year, eventually, AARP figured it out and canceled coverage for her prescription plan or Part D.
Over the next couple of days, Better Call Harry learned a lot about healthcare. The good news is that www.medicare.gov makes it easy to understand. Eventually, he got mom reenrolled.
For a better understanding of how Medicare and Medicare Advantage works click on this link.
The enrollment period begins Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.