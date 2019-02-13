ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Better Call Harry receives a lot of emails from people who have already been conned, but this story really hit a nerve.
A Covington woman asked Harry if he could help her raise nearly $2,000 to help bring her boyfriend soldier here from Africa. But he wasn’t a boyfriend or even a soldier. He was a scammer who had been carrying on a relationship with the woman for nearly four years. See how Harry helped her break off this illicit affair.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
