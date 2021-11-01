ATLANTA (CBS46) — Better Call Harry is taking a look at what is an addiction for many people -- surfing the internet!
Internet addiction was a problem even before the coronavirus pandemic, but recent studies says the pandemic has led to an increase to those addicted to the internet.
Although some believe that it is not as serious as being addicted to alcohol or drugs, it can still interfere with a person's life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.