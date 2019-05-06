ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Angie Malta's 2017 Nissan Rogue has given her nothing but grief.
A year ago she got into a wreck causing $13,000 in damages. The repairs were good, but there was one thing the body shop couldn't fix. The Carfax report.
"I'm upset, I'm frustrated. I'm angry," said Angie.
At the top of the Carfax there is now an exclamation point warning buyers about structural damage, and a second warning about the car's safety and reliability.
Would you buy that?
"With the accident, what I should be able to get on trade in is $23,800," she said. But instead she is being offered $8,000.
When Geico, Agie's insurance company, fixed the car it did not account for the impact of the Carfax warning. So, we asked Geico to reevaluate the claim.
That's when Angie got a call from a Geico vice president
"And he's like you've been with us, we appreciate customer loyalty. We want to do the right thing."
In a move that stunned even us, Geico totaled Angie's car and paid off her loan, allowing her to buy new.
"I'm so greatful and appreciative. It really is a miracle," said Angie.
We still can't believe that Geico totaled her car, and paid off the remaining balance owed. Good move.
We helped save Angie $16,000.
