ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Any parent will tell you how important a birth certificate is to prove a child’s identity, to get health insurance or any other benefits. A Decatur mother filled out paperwork for her son’s birth certificate when he was born, but she says someone renamed the boy “Baby Boy.” After trying to find that birth certificate for more than three years, the mother decided she’d Better Call Harry.
