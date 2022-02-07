ATLANTA (CBS46) — By the time Tim Sapecky reached Better Call Harry, he’d spent hours on the phone arguing with his insurer, Progressive.
Last year, Tim’s daughter was in an accident totaling her 2020 Toyota Corolla. With only 10,000 miles, the car was in excellent condition. And because used car prices are at historic highs, her car was worth more used than it was new.
Tim rejected Progressive’s first offer and paid $400 for arbitration. They settled at $25,000 but Tim wasn’t done.
Georgia Rule 120-2-52-.06 requires insurers to pay for tax, tag and title on a total loss claim in addition to the car’s fair market value. Taxes in Georgia are set at 6.6 percent.
Tim calculated $1,650 raising his payout at $26,500. But Progressive only offered $1,118.
“I was on the phone with my adjuster, and she told me their offer was final and there was nothing I could do. And I kept telling her to pull out a calculator and multiply 6.6 percent on the value and she said the offer was final.
Instead of using the settled value ($25,000) to calculate a tax payout, Progressive used the Georgia’s online ad valorem tax estimator, a tool used for estimating taxes on new or used car purchases. The estimator lowered the value of the car to $16,950, saving Progressive more than $500.
Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner’s office investigated but closed Mr. Sapecky’s complaint and referred CBS46 to Georgia’s Department of Revenue for clarification. Here’s the DOR’s response –
• DOR’s TAVT Estimator was designed to provide a TAVT estimate based on the “fair market value” of a vehicle for transactions subject to TAVT under O.C.G.A. § 48-5C-1, and these values have ranges.
• The TAVT Estimator is not designed or intended for use by insurance companies to settle insurance claims. These values are intended for tax estimation purposes only.
• The scenario you described is not a taxable event under O.C.G.A. § 48-5C-1, and the TAVT “refund” in question appears to be a contractual matter between the insurance company and the customer.
• DOR does not have a position on whether the TAVT Estimator numbers would be appropriate for use in calculating taxes for total loss claims.
In response to the statement, the insurance commissioner’s office referred the dispute to its legal department for review and a recommendation.
